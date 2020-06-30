James Marshall Jr.
James Marshall Jr.

James Marshall Jr., 66, passed away on June 12, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Rahway he was a lifelong resident. James was a mailroom clerk for Merck and Company in Whitehouse. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

James is survived by his sisters Susan Ince, Dorrie Charles (Joseph) and Ethel Houston (Todd); nieces, Tammie Jones and Tania Ince as well as other nieces and nephews.

James will be buried in Rosehill Cemetery in Linden on Friday at 11 AM.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
