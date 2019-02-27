|
|
James Mulvey
Morgan - James J. Mulvey, 92, of Morgan passed away peacefully on Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy surrounded by his loving family.
Born on January 24, 1927, Jim was born and raised in South Amboy and later moved to the Morgan section of Sayreville. Jim was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Jim graduated from Newark College of Engineering and was employed by JCP&L. He owned Mulvey Electric and was later employed by the Raritan Valley Bus Company and the Middlesex County Surplus Building, Edison. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in South Amboy and was also past commander of the Sayreville VFW Post #4699 and American Legion Post 211. He also served as past district governor of Lions International. An honorary life member of the South Amboy Knights of Columbus Council 426 he also belonged to the Msgr. John F. Brady 4th Degree Assembly 676, South Amboy.
Son of the late John and Julie Howley Mulvey he is also predeceased by his wife of 68 years Ann Madonna Quinlan Mulvey in 2017. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Madonna Mullane and her husband Joseph, Pattie Balon and her husband Gary and JoAnn Sprague and her husband Jeffrey, all of Sayreville; his brothers Francis "Butch" and John "Jack"; his sister Kathleen; 5 grandchildren, Courtney Balon Walsh and her husband Patrick, Jody Sprague, Jayme Sprague, Brian Mullane and his wife Kristan, and Sarah Balon, and 3 great grandchildren, Grady, Shane and Rory.
Funeral services will be held on Friday March 1 , 2019 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Sayreville Lions Club, PO Box 1075, Sayreville, NJ 08872, the Morgan First Aid Squad, 1960 NJ-35, South Amboy, NJ 08879 or the South Amboy First Aid Squad, PO Box 328, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019