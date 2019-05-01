|
James "Jim" O'Kelly
Sayreville - James "Jim" O'Kelly, age 89 of Sayreville passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his daughter's home in Matawan surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manhattan, NY he had resided in Sayreville for the past 60 years. Before his retirement in 1991 he worked for 48 years in the newspaper production business in New York City and Hoboken. He was a US Veteran serving in the Merchant Marines and the Army. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Jim was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061, was an avid reader and was particularly interested in History.
He is predeceased by his parents Bernard and Margaret, his wife Ann O'Rourke O'Kelly in 1994, his sons Nicholas and Thomas and his brothers Thomas, Bernard and Patrick. Surviving are his children and their spouses James B. and Judy, Bernard, Daniel and Jojie, Ann and Joseph Rindt and Nora Kulakowski, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 8:45am Friday from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9:30am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4 to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to the Deborah Hospital Foundation at www.deborahfoundation.org/donate or to the USO at www.uso.org. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019