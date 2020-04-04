|
James P. Clark Jr.
Perth Amboy - James P. Clark Jr., 82 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Care One @ Hanover
James was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He served his country in the New Jersey National Guard. He was employed by the Old Bridge Board of Education for 40 years as a Teacher. He retired in 1999. He was a member of the New Jersey Education Association, the Jaycees and Woodbridge Rotary, of Woodbridge, a Third Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 299 San Salvador and a member of the Brigade of the American Revolution.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents James P. Sr. and Veronica ( nee Kubala ) Clark.
He is survived by his beloved siblings Walter G. and his wife Joan Clark and Veronica and her husband Daniel Stevens; adored uncle of Veronica and her husband Kevin Breza, Walter C. and his wife Sherry Clark, Daniel J. and Alicia Stevens; cherished granduncle of Indigo Breza & Gregory Breza.
A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Jim enjoyed spending time at St. Joseph's Nursing home and appreciated the care that he received from the sister's at the Nursing Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020