Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Viewing
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral service
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish (Christ the King Roman Catholic Church)
Manville, NJ
James P. DeGiosafatto


1931 - 2019
James P. DeGiosafatto Obituary
James P. DeGiosafatto

Manville - James P. DeGiosafatto, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, with his loving family by his side. Jimmy was born in 1931, son of the late Patsy and Mikalina (Russo) DeGiosafatto.

Jimmy worked for the Johns Manville Corporation for 33 years as an apprentice making insulation for the Space Shuttle which he was very proud of, he also worked for the Borough of Manville in the Public Works Department for many years before his retirement. Jimmy was a very special person who loved music and started his own band, "Jimmy De and the Happy Times" and played Polka music locally and around the area for over fifty years. Jim was a member of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Christ the King Roman Catholic Church). Jimmy was an avid night baker at Manville Bakery, enjoyed hunting, and loved using his medal detector to find all kinds of items.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife Katherine (Malko) DeGiosafatto in 1991; brothers, Frank DeGiosafatto and Pete DeGiosafatto; and sisters, Marie Ettiere and Jeanette Flower.

Jimmy is survived by his sons, James (Alida) DeGiosafatto of Dunellen, NJ, John DeGiosafatto of Manville, and daughter, Carolyn (Darrin) DelNero of South Bound Brook, NJ. He is also survived by his special friend for over 28 years, Mary Ann Baranowski; and his sisters, Angie Castin and Rose Godown. Jimmy is survived by his adored grandchildren whom were very special to him, Ryan DeGiosafatto, Lauren DeGiosafatto, and Brandon Mueller; along with many nephews and nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, November 8 from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 9 from 8-8:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9 beginning 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Christ the King Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough where Jim will be laid to rest next to his loving wife, Katherine. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to the Manville Rescue Squad, South 3rd Avenue, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -