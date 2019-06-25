|
|
James Paul Comiskey
Piscataway - James Paul Comiskey died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Piscataway.
Born in Plainfield, he was raised in South Plainfield and settled to Piscataway.
Paul was a graduate of Drew University and continued his education at Seton Hall, Rutgers and Montclair State Universities.
Working as a teacher, he spent over 35 years as a history teacher on the high school level in various towns: Perth Amboy, North Plainfield and Berkeley Heights, NJ., retiring in 1998. He continued working as a tutor and substitute teacher in history and English for the next 8 years.
He enjoyed performing stand-up comedy for various community and social events, was an avid hunter and served his communities in various positions. He was elected to the Piscataway Township Council as a Councilman at Large, Vice President, and Council President from 1973 to 1977.
Surviving are several family members and close friends.
All are invited to his Funeral Mass and committal services on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Church of the Sacred Heart, 149 South Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080. Interment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway, NJ.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals. For more information visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on June 25, 2019