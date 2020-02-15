Services
More Obituaries for James Pysniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Pysniak

James Pysniak Obituary
James Pysniak

Carteret - James Pysniak 64, of Carteret, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. He was born in Jersey City and was a life-long resident of Carteret. He is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Alexander Pysniak. James is survived by his daughter, Alexandria Pysniak; his brothers and sister, Alexander Pysniak, Maryann Elam and her husband, Kenneth, Michael Pysniak and his wife, Michele and Nicholas Pysniak and his wife, Noella; and many nieces and nephews.

Private Cremation was held under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -