|
|
James R. Strawbridge
Jamesburg - James R. Strawbridge passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the University of Princeton Medical Center, at the age of 83. He was born June 12, 1936, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, son of Charles and Helen Strawbridge.
In his early years Jim served in the National Guard. He held numerous jobs throughout his lifetime, such as foundry worker at Mack Truck, a milk man, and school bus driver. Jim finally retired, after 30 years, from the New York Life Insurance Company.
Jim had many passions in life including baseball, fishing, boating, napping and golf. He enjoyed countless hours hanging out with his golf buddies and traveling to different golf courses. Jim also had many boats over the years, his favorite being the "Kendyll Anne". He went on numerous charters and led many fishermen to meet their quotas. Although Jim was in many precarious situations while fishing, Arlene, his wife, often stated "Jim always brings them home."
Jim will be missed, loved, and always remembered by many. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Arlene. He is survived by their three children Billy, Kendyll, and Tia, along with their spouses and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 22nd, from 2 -4 PM, and 7 - 9 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019