James R. Trent
James R. Trent, age 85, passed away on May 25, 2020 at his home in Nokomis, Florida after a brief illness. He was born on November 13, 1934 in New Brunswick, NJ and was a graduate of New Brunswick High School Class of 1954. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and after serving two years of peace time he received an honorable discharge. James had a career in sales and later in county government in Monmouth County. Jim is survived by his loving companion of many years, Joyce Martin, his devoted daughters, Laura Trent from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Stacy Trent and her wife Linh Truong from East Windsor, New Jersey. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nokomis and New Brunswick. A private burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida will be handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020.