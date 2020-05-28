James R. Trent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Trent

James R. Trent, age 85, passed away on May 25, 2020 at his home in Nokomis, Florida after a brief illness. He was born on November 13, 1934 in New Brunswick, NJ and was a graduate of New Brunswick High School Class of 1954. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and after serving two years of peace time he received an honorable discharge. James had a career in sales and later in county government in Monmouth County. Jim is survived by his loving companion of many years, Joyce Martin, his devoted daughters, Laura Trent from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Stacy Trent and her wife Linh Truong from East Windsor, New Jersey. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nokomis and New Brunswick. A private burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida will be handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved