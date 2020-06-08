James Reeves
Avenel - James Reeves of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 65 years old.
Born in Newark, but was a lifelong resident of Avenel.
Mr. Reeves owned and operated Jim's Auto Wrecking, in Avenel, for the past 33 years. He was well respected among his friends, colleagues, and peers.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Helen Reeves; and brother, William Pideck.
Surviving are his beloved daughter, Jennifer Reeves, of Avenel; beloved grandson, Ronald Jardin III; and brother, Michael Perdek, of Westfield.
Those who knew Jim, knew how generous he was with his time and resources for all those in need, animals included. He was a true animal lover and cared for his pet dog Brandy, and cat, Kitty.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trips to his vacation property in Weld, Maine. In the winter months, he enjoyed weekly trips to ski on the black diamond trails in the Pocono mountains. During the summer he enjoyed, boating and jet skiing along the shore of Sandy Hook.
Jim loved spending time with his family. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his grandson, RJ III.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.
Avenel - James Reeves of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 65 years old.
Born in Newark, but was a lifelong resident of Avenel.
Mr. Reeves owned and operated Jim's Auto Wrecking, in Avenel, for the past 33 years. He was well respected among his friends, colleagues, and peers.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Helen Reeves; and brother, William Pideck.
Surviving are his beloved daughter, Jennifer Reeves, of Avenel; beloved grandson, Ronald Jardin III; and brother, Michael Perdek, of Westfield.
Those who knew Jim, knew how generous he was with his time and resources for all those in need, animals included. He was a true animal lover and cared for his pet dog Brandy, and cat, Kitty.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trips to his vacation property in Weld, Maine. In the winter months, he enjoyed weekly trips to ski on the black diamond trails in the Pocono mountains. During the summer he enjoyed, boating and jet skiing along the shore of Sandy Hook.
Jim loved spending time with his family. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his grandson, RJ III.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.