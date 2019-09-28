Services
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ahner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard Ahner Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard Ahner Sr. Obituary
James Richard Ahner, Sr.

Statesville, NC - James Richard Ahner, Sr., 76, of Statesville, NC. passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

He was born on September 26, 1942 in Ashfield, PA, to the late William and Mary Schappell Ahner. Mr. Ahner was retired from the railroad after over 40 years of service. His biggest hobby was spending time with his beloved wife, Donna. Mr. Ahner enjoyed taking care of his yard and house, sewing, camping, football and riding around in his 1964 Cadillac

El Dorado convertible. He was a very loving and helpful man and was respected by his colleagues and friends. James was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William (Buddy), Lamar (Chuck), and Arthur Ahner; and his sister, Mary Louise (Molly) Ahner.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Berger Ahner; children, Jamie Lynne Koziel (Keith) of Sarasota, FL, Deborah Joy D'Amico (Robert) of Somerville, NJ, James Ahner, Jr. (Lois) of Dingmans Ferry, PA; sister, Elaine Ahner of Slatington, PA; grandchildren, Keith Koziel, Jr. (Erica), Kyle Koziel, Joseph D'Amico, Jacob and Abigail Ahner; and his fur baby, Peanut.

A private Memorial service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Emergency Medical Services, Government Center Annex Building, 200 S. Center St., Statesville, NC 28677 marked for the Troutman Base.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ahner family. Condolences may be made to the family at

www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Download Now