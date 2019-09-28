|
|
James Richard Ahner, Sr.
Statesville, NC - James Richard Ahner, Sr., 76, of Statesville, NC. passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He was born on September 26, 1942 in Ashfield, PA, to the late William and Mary Schappell Ahner. Mr. Ahner was retired from the railroad after over 40 years of service. His biggest hobby was spending time with his beloved wife, Donna. Mr. Ahner enjoyed taking care of his yard and house, sewing, camping, football and riding around in his 1964 Cadillac
El Dorado convertible. He was a very loving and helpful man and was respected by his colleagues and friends. James was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William (Buddy), Lamar (Chuck), and Arthur Ahner; and his sister, Mary Louise (Molly) Ahner.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Berger Ahner; children, Jamie Lynne Koziel (Keith) of Sarasota, FL, Deborah Joy D'Amico (Robert) of Somerville, NJ, James Ahner, Jr. (Lois) of Dingmans Ferry, PA; sister, Elaine Ahner of Slatington, PA; grandchildren, Keith Koziel, Jr. (Erica), Kyle Koziel, Joseph D'Amico, Jacob and Abigail Ahner; and his fur baby, Peanut.
A private Memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Emergency Medical Services, Government Center Annex Building, 200 S. Center St., Statesville, NC 28677 marked for the Troutman Base.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ahner family. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 28, 2019