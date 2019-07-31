|
|
James Robert Brown
South River - James Robert Brown, 76, a devoted husband, a beloved father and a loving grandfather, went to his final resting place on Sunday July 21, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey. James, affectionately known as, "JB,' to family and close friends, was born on November 10, 1942 to Jonah Brown and Dorothy Booth. James attended and graduated from the Asbury Park Public School System. He went on to further his education at Johnson & Wales University, where he received an associate degree for Culinary Arts. James worked for Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, for 20 years. He was a chef at Busch Dining Hall in Piscataway, NJ. He also worked at the International House of Pancakes where he met his loving southern girl who've been together for 41 years. James joined Union Baptist Church where he served on the Pastor's aid and kitchen committee. James was predeceased by his parents Jonah Brown and Dorothy Booth, sisters Florence Brown and Dolores Riley, his brothers Donald Brown, Thomas Brown, and John Brown and his beloved daughter Cyedia Brown. He leaves to cherish his memories, his forever committed wife Leona E. Brown, three loving sons James (Shyquan) Brown Jr. and Jajuan Brown of Asbury Park, NJ; Haikeem Brown, South River, NJ; his beloved daughter Roxanne Brown-Odejobi and son-in-law Tajudeen Odejobi of Neptune,NJ; mother-in-law Dolly Currie, South River, NJ; two brothers Carl (Jacquelyn) Tillman, Asbury Park, NJ; Gregory Booth, Neptune, NJ; three sisters Barbara Turner, Neptune, NJ; Audrey Boyd and Gwendolyn Smith of Asbury Park, NJ; five sisters-in-law, Pearl Burton, Barbara Capers, Kathy Warren, Cynthia Currie, and Celia North; along with four beloved grandchildren, Steven Davis, Ty'Mirrah Brown, and Syeed and Saami Odejobi; one godchild his little princess Spirit Vanessa Jade Currie, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will take place on Friday August 2, 2019 from 9AM-11AM at the Union Baptist Church, 72 Washington Street, South River, NJ, with a funeral to follow at 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019