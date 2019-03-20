|
James S. Hendry
Pluckemin - James. S Hendry, long time resident of Pluckemin, NJ passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home. He was born February 2, 1919 in Collingdale, PA and grew up there with his parents and beloved sister, Ethel.
James served in the U.S. Army from 1941-1946 as a 1st Lieutenant in the Medical Services Division and upon his discharge went to work for the Veterans Administration in Belle Mead, NJ until his retirement in 1978.
Mr. Hendry recently celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends, and his church family at Pluckemin Presbyterian.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Winifred of 64 years.
He had six children, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
James enjoyed a good cup of coffee and had a smile for everyone.
A private service is planned for the family.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 20, 2019