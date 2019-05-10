|
James S. Sabine
Perth Amboy - James S. Sabine, 78 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. He was employed by J & V Associates, Perth Amboy as a Dry Wall Installer for many years and after his retirement he worked for Shop Rite, Woodbridge as a overnight stocker. Jim was an avid fisherman and a New York Giants fan & loved spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Paul & Stella ( nee Fedun ) Sabine.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Anita ( nee Mikolai ) Sabine; beloved father of Jamie and her husband Brian Doucet, Eric Sabine, and Stacey and her husband Shawn Milochik; dear brother of Harold Sabine and Nancy Bove; adoring grandfather to Dawkins Milochik .
Funeral Services were held private. Interment will follow at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019