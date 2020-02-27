Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
James S. Scott

James S. Scott Obituary
James S. Scott

Voorhees Twsp - James S. Scott, of Voorhees Twsp, NJ, died February 17, 2020. Born in Rahway, NJ. A retired Middlesex County Sheriff's Officer. A member of the Metuchen and Nevada American Legions. Predeceased by his wife, Linda Scott and a sister Jean Scott. Surviving are 3 siblings, Richard D. Scott, Jr. (Mildred), Clyde I. Scott, Sr. (Valorie) and Ruth Scott. Viewing is from 7-9pm, Sunday, March 1, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Burial will be Monday at the Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. " NO FLOWERS PLEASE"
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -