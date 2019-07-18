|
James Sunder
Bridgewater - James Sunder 59, died suddenly on Thursday July 11 at RWJ at Somerset in Somerville. He was born in Somerville on March 1,1960. The son of the late Michael Charles Sunder and surviving mother, Joyce Walker. Jim was one of 3 children. He had two brothers Joseph and Michael Sunder, both of whom are deceased. He was a resident of Bridgewater all of his life. Jim has spent his lifetime helping those in need and putting others before himself. He worked at the V.A. Hospital in Lyons for a great portion of his life and also worked with his brother Joe at J.J Inc, a family owned business. Jim's favorite things to do were racing and fishing. He has won countless races over the years and also did demo derby. After getting into a car accident in 1999, he became disabled and had to leave his favorite job and retire from racing. He spent the last years helping the community and becoming the local neighborhood hero. He is survived by his mother Joyce Walker, his only daughter Courtney Sunder, and his granddaughter Mia Grace Torres, all of Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held at Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville on Friday July 19th from 5-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, July 20,10am at Holy Trinity Church, Bridgewater. Entombment to follow at St. Bernard Mausoleum, Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019