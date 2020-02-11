|
|
James T. "Jimmy" Edwards
Piscataway - James T. "Jimmy" Edwards, 49, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick surrounded by his family.
Born in Elizabeth, James was a life long resident of Piscataway, graduating from Piscataway High School.
He worked in the maintenance department of the Piscataway ShopRite for almost 30 years. Jimmy enjoyed listening to country music, bowling and watching wrestling. He also took trips to Atlantic City and always wanted to visit Tennessee.
Surviving are his beloved parents, James and Carol (Donahue); siblings, Brian Edwards and wife Kathi and Kim Bicknell as well as his niece, Chloe Bicknell and three nephews, Connor Bicknell, Matthew Edwards and Zachary Edwards.
He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 20120 at 11AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080.
Cremation will follow privately.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday from 4-8PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choosing.
To leave condolences please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020