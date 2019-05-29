|
|
James T. Golden
Middlesex - James T. Golden, 90, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born and raised in Avoca, PA to the late William and Mary (Mayock) Golden, James moved to Middlesex in 1966.
He was employed by the United States Postal Service where he was a Mail Carrier for the Scotch Plains Post Office for twenty-eight years before retiring. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Military Police, and being honorably discharged in 1953.
James was an avid sports fan and enjoyed reading, especially about current events. His sense of humor and enjoyment of conversation brightened the lives of those who knew him.
Predeceased by his sister Jean Renzi, surviving are his wife of sixty-three years, Marie, his daughter, Donna of Bedminster, son Jim and wife Lora of East Brunswick and his brother Jack Golden of Avoca, PA.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Friday, May 31, 2019 beginning at 8:30 am.
Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home 9:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 followed by a 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. Interment will take place at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on May 29, 2019