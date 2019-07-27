|
James T. Horsburgh Jr.
Manville - 54, died July 25, 2019. James was born in Newark and formerly of Irvington, Bridgewater, and Glen Gardner before moving to Manville. He was a graduate of Bridgewater Raritan East High School and attended Somerset County Vo-Tech and Raritan Valley Community College in Bridgewater. He was employed as a maintenance worker at Custom Alloy Company in High Bridge. James was also a house manager at the Freedom House in Glen Gardner. He acquired various licensed trades and was a certified HVAC worker. James was a veteran of the United States Marines serving as Private 1st Class. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and was a big fan of Bruce Springsteen and Tony Spardo. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his companion Birgit Stark, sons James J. and wife Michelle and Brian Horsburgh, parents Deborah and James T. Horsburgh Sr., two brothers Keith and Jason Horsburgh, Aunt Elaine Clauer, Aunt Barbara, god-daughter Gabrielle, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Wednesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
Visitation will be 2-4pm and 7-9pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Freedom House, 3 Pavilion Road, Glen Gardner, NJ 08826. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from July 27 to July 28, 2019