|
|
James T. "Jimmy" Kulpa
Monroe Twp - James T. "Jimmy" Kulpa, age 63, of Monroe Township peacefully passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, surrounded by his loving family. Born in South Amboy, Jimmy was raised in Sayreville before moving to Monroe in 1992, where he has lived ever since. He was a proud graduate of Sayreville High School and later worked for Inland Container as a Machine Operator for over 40 years before recently retiring. James loved music, as could be witnessed by his impressive collection of CDs and vinyl. He also enjoyed horse racing and was an avid Jeopardy viewer, but enjoyed nothing more than spending time at the beach. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
James is predeceased by his parents George and Tillie Kulpa, and his brother and sister-in-law George and Geraldine Kulpa. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses Patricia and Howard McCutcheon of TN, Peter and Doreen of Sayreville, and Paul and Nancy of Monroe Township; his 9 nieces and nephews Richard Peoples Jr, Stephanie Wiley, Cyndi Jones, Michael Kulpa, Robyn Ball, and Megan, Kevin, Julia, and Sarah Kulpa; his long time friend Donna Tuttle of Freehold; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville with a 9:30am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. A private cremation will follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jimmy's name to Stand Up To Cancer at https://standuptocancer.org/. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019