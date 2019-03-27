Resources
Doraville, GA - James Todd Macdonald, 54, of Doraville, GA formerly of Bridgewater passed peacefully in hospice on March 24, 2019. James was a retiree of AT&T working both in NJ and Atlanta. He was an avid hiker with the Boy Scouts of Troop 154 in Pluckemin; traversing sections of the Appalachian Trail and completing several 50-milers. He also enjoyed being on staff at multiple National Jamborees. James was a prolific photographer and devoted Mopar enthusiast. He will be remembered most for his sunny demeanor and warm-heartedness. James would share all he had except his dessert. He is survived by his mother and 4 siblings - Allan, Brian, George, and Edith. Prayers for comfort are welcome.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 27, 2019
