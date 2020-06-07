James (Jim) Trent



James (Jim) Trent passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on May 25, 2020, at the Delaware Hospice Center, surrounded by his family. Jim was born March 19, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA to John Gabriel and Jennie (Tunnison) Gabriel and lived with his family in Belle Mead, NJ. He attended Somerville High School where he met his future wife Carole. Jim was stationed in Michigan for his service in the US Army, and then they lived in Somerville for the next 36 years where they raised their family. Jim was a member of the Somerville Elks Lodge.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carole (Geddis) Trent; their children Kelly Cooke and husband Dan of Bound Brook, NJ; Jon Trent and his wife Lisa of Toms River, NJ; Nancy Minoldi and her husband Joe of Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren Sarah Cooke, Nicholas Trent, and Samantha Trent; and his niece Olivia (Gabriel) Koslow of Cranbury, NJ.



For the last 25 years of his life, Jim and his high school sweetheart Carole lived in Bethany Beach, DE, where they enjoyed the beach life and he played golf, which was his passion.



There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date.









