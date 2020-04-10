|
James V. "Jazzer" Walsh
Hillsborough - James Vincent Walsh, "Jazzer" age 78, passed away suddenly at RWJ University Hospital, in New Brunswick NJ, on 4/7/2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Our hearts are broken.
Jazzer was born and raised in Mahanoy Plane, aka "the Foot" Pennsylvania. His grandparents emigrated from Lawrencetown, (Ballymore) County Galway, Ireland. He was the youngest child of Sarah and "Jazzer" Walsh and enjoyed telling many funny and heartwarming stories of his wonderful upbringing in "the Foot". He graduated from St Joseph's High School then then Gilberton Borough High School. Jazzer worked in his father's grocery store on the "Low Road" in Mahanoy Plane. He joined the United States Army, with his brother Ronnie, in 1960. He trained in Fort Dix, NJ and Fort Benning, GA and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry in Bamberg Germany, where he spent 2 years. He attained the rank of Specialist 4th Class. Jazzer completed his service in 1967. He moved to New Brunswick NJ to work at the Johns-Manville Company. He and Patsy married in February 1964, and were married for 56 years. They had two children, Kim and Jimmy, and eventually moved to Manville, then to Hillsborough, NJ. He worked at Johns-Manville for 17 years until the plant closed, then for Eagan Machinery for 3 years and finally at Verizon for 25 years. He attended Somerset County College (now Raritan Valley Community College) and received electrician and HVAC certifications.
Jim was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers at Christ the King Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Jim volunteered his time to church car raffles, fund raisers and picnics. He was a long time baseball little league coach in Hillsborough and enjoyed the time he spent with his teams. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Manville-Hillsborough Elks Lodge 2119. He was a devout member of Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church in Hillsborough. He loved his Hillsborough Point community. Jazzer was a "regular" blood donor, for many years, to the American Red Cross.
Jazzer was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, St Patrick Division, from its early days and participated in many functions including executive board, Thanksgiving food drives and AOH picnics. He received the "Outstanding Service Award" in 2003. In 2019 He was honored with being named the Grand Marshal of the Somerville St Patrick's Day Parade.
Jazzer was an avid sports fan. He was a very loyal New York Mets fan. He never missed a game, either on TV or on his transistor radio. His children will remember the special trips to Shea Stadium. When his son surprised him with World Series tickets, he said, this was one of the greatest highlights of his life! He also loved his New York Football Giants, always proud to wear his NY Giants gear---Always pointing out… "they play in Jersey." He loved the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame Women's and Men's Basketball Teams and Football Team. He was also very proud of the Rutgers University Men's Basketball Team, this year, and never missed a televised game.
Jazzer enjoyed attending his grandchildren's' events in person, however because he cared, lovingly, for his ill wife over the last years, he was not able to do that. He became tech savvy with his iPhone and iPad and was able to follow their activities, soccer games, high school volleyball, baseball, dances, basketball and college basketball games in that way. He was always well informed on the stats of their upcoming opponents. He was always "checking out" what they were into at that time, the colleges they were visiting and attended. Poppy was always there in spirit.
Jazzer loved spending time celebrating his Irish and American heritage with his wife, friends and family. Remembering the wonderful times at the festivals at Lakewood, Pa; the Bicentennial with his family in Philadelphia the St Patrick's Day Parades in New York City and the annual parade in Somerville. He especially enjoyed meeting up with friends, listening to the Willie Lynch Band and having a pint. He loved his family and his very very dear friends from his work and social life.
Jazzer was preceded in death by his wife, of 56, years Patricia "Patsy" Walsh (nee Bevan), his parents: James and Sarah (nee Devitt) Walsh, his sister Mary Frances Walsh and his brother Ronald Walsh.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law Jim and Beth Walsh with their children Jimmy and Emily of Scotch Plains, NJ and his daughter and son in law Kim and John McCormick with their children Grainne, Tiarnan and Deirdre of Walkersville, Maryland. He is also survived by his sister in law Evelyn (Ron) Walsh and his niece Kathleen Tomczuk with her husband Carl, their children Jack, Luke and Liza, and his nephew Sean Walsh and his daughter Erin.
Our heart felt sincerest thank you to the Nurses, Staff, EMTs, and Physicians who worked, so hard, to help him, and were his family during his last hours. Thank you all. No words can express.
Services will be private and arranged at a later time. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund PO Box 338 Morristown, NJ 07963 or Autism Speaks 1060 State Rd. Second Floor, Princeton NJ 08540. To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020