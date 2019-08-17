Services
Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals & Cremation Service
3377 US Highway 9
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 679-4422
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church
83 Throckmorton Lane
Old Bridge, NJ
James Vincent Lynch

James Vincent Lynch Obituary
James Vincent Lynch

Old Bridge - James Vincent Lynch, 80, Old Bridge, NJ, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 peacefully at home with his family at his side.

Born in Jersey City, James resided in Old Bridge. He was a honarary veteran of the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Amphion. He belonged to an elite cadre of naval divers. James was assigned to perform underwater repair and tasks to his ship. He was a certified professional diver, whose hobby was his career. Prior to his retirement, James was employed as a Diver for the Dockbuilders and Timbermen Union Local 1556.

Fond of his Irish heritage and Naval service, James was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and being the neighborhood "go to guy" for any home repairs. He even went as far as being the "fix it dad" to the children of the neighborhood for their bicycle repairs.

Above all, James was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, who will be missed by all who knew him. Predeceased by his son, James Lynch, his son-in-law James Cirello, III, his siblings Arthur, John, Thomas, Betty Jane and Ann-Ellen Lynch, he is survived by his beloved wife Mary, his loving children Lori Jean Lynch, Sharon Lee Cirello and Pamela Lauer, his cherished grandchildren Alexis Marie, Matthew, Erinn, Raiden James, and Lola Maria and his dear sister Judith Nadine.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Hegarty & Scalia Funeral Home, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ and from 9:30 am on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 83 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, NJ followed by interment with military honors at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
Download Now