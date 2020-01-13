Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
James W. Galebides

James W. Galebides Obituary
James W. Galebides

Sayreville - James W. Galebides, age 53, of Sayreville, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Atrium in Matawan. Born in Perth Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement, Jim worked as a custodian for the Borough of Sayreville Board of Education for over 25 years.

He is predeceased by his father Jack Galebides and his brother in law John Rooney,

Surviving are his mother Bonnie Galebides, his sister Jackie Rooney, his brother George and his wife Juliane Galebides, his nieces Nicole Galebides, Jaime LaFalce and her husband John, his nephew Christopher Galebides, his great-nieces Gianna and Alexa and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Thursday 7pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin with a private cremation to follow.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday 4pm to 8pm.

Letters of condolence to the family, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
