New Smyrna Beach, FL - On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, James W. McLaughlin of New Smyrna Beach FL, formerly of Avenel NJ, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 78.



Jim, loving husband and father of two, was born and raised with his five brothers and sister in Duryea Pa.



He graduated from King's College in Wilkes Barre PA and went on to a career in education with the Woodbridge Twp NJ school district.



Years after the death of his beloved wife Gloria, Jim embarked on a new career as a catholic priest, where he served the Metuchen diocese as a priest, a principal and a pastor until his retirement



He was pre deceased by his wife Gloria Ann Livingston McLaughlin; parents William and Anna Burns McLaughlin; brothers William McLaughlin, Thomas McLaughlin, Martin Clarke McLaughlin, Eugene McLaughlin.



He is survived by his sons Christopher McLaughlin, Brian McLaughlin and his wife Elizabeth O'Hea McLaughlin; granddaughter Madeline Gloria McLaughlin; sister Ell Ann (Sue) Reh; brother Gerard W McLaughlin.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. James Food Pantry 174 Grove St. Woodbridge, NJ 07095.









