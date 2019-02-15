|
|
James W. Sawyer
Plainfield - transitioned this life 1/19/2019 in Plainfield, NJ. Born in Columbia, SC. he has been a resident of Plainfield 49 yrs. formerly of Brooklyn, NY. Mr. Sawyer was a travel agent for Eastern Airlines and later became the first black rail conductor for the Septa line. he was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the Scabbard and Blade Military Honor Society. he is survived by his wife of 66 yrs. Ella sawyer, son Steven Sawyer MD.(Michelle), 3 grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday 2 PM at the Cresent Ave. Presbyterian Church in Plainfield. Visitation will be held Saturday 1:30-2PM at the church. Arrangements by Judkins . www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on Feb. 15, 2019