Jan Kawalec
Jackson - Jan Kawalec, 96, of Jackson Township passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, July 3, 2020 at home. He was born and raised in Majdanek Maly, Poland and had moved to the United States in 1962, settling in Sayreville, NJ. He retired in 1989 from Sunshine Biscuit in Sayreville and then relocated to Jackson Township. He was a devoted parishioner of Saint Stanislaus Kotska Church in Sayreville. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Jan was predeceased by his son Mitchell Kawalec, his brothers, Antoni, Stanislaw, Wladyslaw and Edek Kawalec and his sister Maria Pakula. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wladyslawa Kawalec of Jackson, his daughter Louise Wisniewski and her husband Donald of Jackson, his brother Peter Kawalec and his wife Jessie of Sayreville, and his sister Helena Kokocinska of Sulechow, Poland; his 3 grandchildren, Christopher Kawalec and his wife Maggie of Land O' Lakes, Florida, Erica Aquilina and her husband Joseph of Washington DC, Nicole Greenberg and her husband Michael of Mission Viejo, CA, and 3 great grandchildren, Julia and Jack Kawalec of Florida and Grace Greenberg of California.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 10am to 10:30am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville. Funeral services will take place at 10:45am on Wednesday at the funeral home in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Jan's name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.