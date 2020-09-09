1/1
Jane A. Borawski
Jane A. Borawski

Manville - Jane Anne (Merrick) Borawski, 89, passed away at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy with loving family at her bedside. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Patrick and Katherine (Busteed) Merrick, she has been a Manville resident since 1960.

Jane worked on the assembly line at Ortho Pharmaceuticals in Raritan and belonged to Sacred Heart Church in Manville. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her siblings Eileen Hunter, Robert Merrick and Alice Musheno, Jane leaves behind her husband of sixty-six years, John S. Borawski, children; Richard Borawski and his wife Ramona of Easton, PA, Randy Borawski and his wife Cathy of Dunellen and her daughter Lori Tomaszfski and her husband Joseph of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister; Elizabeth "Betty" Ostrander of Haskell, NJ.

At the request of the family, funeral services will be held privately under the direction of Middlesex Funeral Home. Jane will be buried in the family plot of Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Scranton, PA.

Published in Courier News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
