Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
Jane A. Fisher Obituary
Jane A. Fisher

Somerset - Jane Fisher passed away on Friday February 14, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 81 years old.

Mrs. Fisher was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Somerset (Franklin Township). She graduated from St. Peter's High School and was employed by the Boy Scouts of America. After marrying the love of her life in 1960, she held part time positions as a cashier at the U-Shop Market, and as a Podiatry Assistant. She was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Franklin Township Senior Citizens (table 12).

Mrs. Fisher was predeceased by her husband Harold in 2009, as well as her siblings Joseph Gralinsky Jr. and Marion Feola.

She is survived by her daughters Jo Ann Chatelain and her husband Claude of Phoenix, AZ and Susan Fisher of Hillsborough, and her grandchildren Nicole, Daniel and Rebecca, who were the light of her life and her pride and joy.

She is also survived by nephews Michael Feola and wife Kirsty and Thomas Feola of Somerset.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:30 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
