Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Bailes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Baron) Bailes


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane (Baron) Bailes Obituary
Jane (Baron) Bailes

East Brunswick - Jane (Baron) Bailes passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. She was 94.

Born in East Brunswick in 1925, she remained a life-long resident.

After graduating high school, she was a secretary at the arsenal. In 1948 she became part owner of Anthony Bailes, Inc., a trucking company located in East Brunswick.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Anthony, in 2017.

Surviving are her daughters, Randy Stevenson and her husband, Edward, of East Brunswick, and Robin Askedall and her husband, Glenn, or Baldwin, NY; three grandchildren, Tyler Stevenson, Andrew Askedall and his wife, Julia, and Eric Askedall, and her future great-granddaughter, Marlowe Askedall.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 20th, from 5-8 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Brunswick Memorial VFW Post 133, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick (www.vfwpost133.org).
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now