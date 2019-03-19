|
|
Jane (Baron) Bailes
East Brunswick - Jane (Baron) Bailes passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. She was 94.
Born in East Brunswick in 1925, she remained a life-long resident.
After graduating high school, she was a secretary at the arsenal. In 1948 she became part owner of Anthony Bailes, Inc., a trucking company located in East Brunswick.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Anthony, in 2017.
Surviving are her daughters, Randy Stevenson and her husband, Edward, of East Brunswick, and Robin Askedall and her husband, Glenn, or Baldwin, NY; three grandchildren, Tyler Stevenson, Andrew Askedall and his wife, Julia, and Eric Askedall, and her future great-granddaughter, Marlowe Askedall.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 20th, from 5-8 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Brunswick Memorial VFW Post 133, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick (www.vfwpost133.org).
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019