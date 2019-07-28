|
Jane Burke
Metuchen - Jane Burke (nee Winn), 86, of Metuchen passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at JFK Hospital in Edison.
Jane was born in Metuchen to the late John and Angelina Winn. She was a lifelong Metuchen resident and a graduate of Metuchen High School. She met the love of her life, John, while working at the Camp Kilmer Provost Office. Jane started her career in retail the first day that Bamberger's opened in Menlo Park which later became Macy's. Over the 35 years that she worked at Macy's, she received accolades and promotions for her hard work and quality performance and eventually became the superintendent of the Menlo Park Store. She was a parishioner at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen and volunteered at the St. Francis Cathedral School as a Kindergarten aide. Jane also was a member of the JFK Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered for over 20 years at the hospital in the coordinated care area. She also served as the Secretary for the Metuchen Italian American Club. She was also an active member of the Metuchen Senior Center and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. Jane was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling and had participated in the Metuchen School bowling league. She was also a volunteer at the voting polls in Metuchen.
Jane is predeceased by her husband, John; and her brother Joseph.
She is survived by her son, John Burke of Edison; her daughter, Mary Hopke and her husband Fred of Metuchen; her two grandchildren, Holly Seidenschwarz (nee Hopke) and her husband Craig of Middlesex & Peter Hopke of Metuchen; her three siblings, Louie Winn and his wife Carole of Monroe, Margaret Fratesi and her husband Mike of Bridgewater, and Theresa Winn of Metuchen and her sister-in-law, Patricia Burke of Randolph, Mass.; brother-in-laws, Michael Burke of Cambridge, Mass,, and Charles Burke & his wife Brenda of Randolph, Mass.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm and Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:15-9:45am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:45am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home followed by a 10:15am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers we ask instead for living plants or any donations.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019