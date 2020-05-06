Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Private
To be announced at a later date
Jane C. Lorentzen Maskowitz Rosko

Jane C. Lorentzen Maskowitz Rosko Obituary
Jane C. Lorentzen Maskowitz Rosko

Manalapan - Jane C. Lorentzen Maskowitz Rosko 90, of Manalapan, entered into eternal rest May 4, 2020 at the Manor Nursing Home in Freehold. She was born in Perth Amboy and lived there most of her life.

She retired as a Key Punch operator after many years with Chevron Oil Company in Perth Amboy. Jane was an active member of the Holy Spirit/Holy Rosary Seniors Club for many years.

Jane was predeceased by her second husband William Rosko in 2018 and her first husband John Maskowitz in 1972, her siblings Francis Lorentzen, Quentin Lorentzen and Martina Balog. She is survived by her children Joyce Vastola and her husband Raymond of Scarsdale, NY, James Maskowitz and his wife Rita of Vero Beach, FL, Jordan Maskowitz and his wife Teri of Manalapan, and grandchildren Katie, J.J., Elisabeth, Jordan, Amanda, Julie, and Lauren, great grandchildren Ava and Jax and several nieces and nephews.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020
