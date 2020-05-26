|
|
Jane C. Prusakowski
Sayreville - Jane Prusakowski, 95, a lifelong resident of Sayreville entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with her family by her side.
Jane was a former employee of Dupont in Parlin. She was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and served as a member of the parish's Rosary Society and the Seniors Club. Jane was a Columbiette of the Sayreville Knights of Columbus #2061 and the Sayreville Seniors Tuesday Club. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother. She loved spending time in the yard on her swing with her husband, traveling, Polka dancing, and socializing with good friends. Jane will be remembered for her kind nature, her warm compassion for family and friends, and her love for entertaining.
She is survived by her loving daughters Janice Prusakowski and her husband Frank Raimondi, Christine and her husband John Albro; cherished grandchildren, Amanda and her husband Michael Phillips, Nicole Raimondi and Ashley Albro.
Jane is predeceased by her husband Alfred; brother Stephen Przybylko and his wife Celia; her sisters Caroline and her husband Frank Gallas, Mary and her husband William Balabas, Stella and her husband Casimir Dobrzynski
Services are being handled by the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum, Parlin section of Sayreville. Donations can be made in memory of Jane Prusakowski to the . For additional information, to send condolences or tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020