Jane Curcio Mills
Dunellen - Jane Curcio Mills, of Dunellen, NJ, passed away on May 1, 2020, at The Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, NJ, after a long illness.
Jane was born in Plainfield, NJ, on June 2, 1929. She attended Saint Peter's High School in New Brunswick and studied voice as a soprano for many years with Orrel Greaney of Dunellen. As a trained vocalist, she was the soloist for all weddings and special events at St. John the Evangelist parish back in the day and was also requested to sing at the World's Fair. Jane was also an avid dancer which she loved more than singing.
After graduation from high school, Jane began working for Prudential in Newark, as an administrative assistant. Later in her career, she worked for American Standard in Piscataway, NJ, starting in the secretarial pool and advancing to supervisor. She was then promoted to assistant to the Vice President and then as assistant to the Company President. Prior to her retirement from American Standard in 1987, Jane graduated with honors from Middlesex County College, earning a degree in paralegal studies.
She retired from American Standard after twenty-five years of service.
Jane was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. John the Evangelist parish in Dunellen, before becoming a parishioner of St. Mary's Stony Hill, Watchung, three years ago. While a parishioner at St. John's, she was responsible for organizing monthly bus trips to Atlantic City, the proceeds from which funded the renovation of the parish chapel.
Jane is predeceased by her father, Michael Vincent Curcio and her mother, Frances Rourke Curcio. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Jane Mills and Carroll Ann Mills, both of Dunellen.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the state of NJ, all funeral services are being handled privately under the care of the Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 5, 2020