McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Jane Di Nardo Obituary
South Plainfield - Jane Di Nardo, 80, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home in South Plainfield.

Born and raised in Pittston, Pennsylvania, Jane resided in Jersey City and Montgomery, Alabama for a short time before relocating back to New Jersey where she lived in Bound Brook prior to settling to South Plainfield in the early 1970's.

Mrs. Di Nardo worked as a RN at the Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City before working alongside her husband, Dr. Anthony Di Nardo, at his dental practice as Office Manager.

Predeceased by her daughter, Marie Elise "Lisi" Di Nardo, surviving is her husband; son, Paul Di Nardo and his wife Eva Farkas Di Nardo of NY, NY; brother, John McCutcheon and his wife Susan of Pittston, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Siena and Isabella Di Nardo.

All funeral services for Mrs. Di Nardo are being held privately under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Published in Courier News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
