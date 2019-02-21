|
Jane M. Lapczynski
Piscataway - Jane M. (Marhelko) Lapczynski, 81, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in Derringer, PA to the late Michael and Hazel (McGlynn) Marhelko, she has been a resident of Piscataway most of her life.
Jane devoted her time to raising her kids and spending time with her family. Her family was her life and she enjoyed baking and spending the holidays with her family; especially Christmas.
Predeceased by her husband of fifty-nine years, Joseph A. Lapczynski in 2014, Jane leaves behind her loving and devoted children; Joseph M. and his companion Mary Miller, Mary Ann Gengo and her husband Rich, Ronald G. and his wife Lisa and her daughter Teri and as well as three sisters; twin sister Jean Ann Young, Lorraine Harker and Denise Davis. Jane is also survived by eight loving grandchildren; Carrie and her husband Kevin, Mark and his wife Meredith, Jason and his wife Lauren, and Meaghan, Thomas, Michael, Steven and Ryder along with two cherished great-grandchildren; April Gengo and Everett Lapczynski and two more soon-to-be born great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at St. Francis Cabrini RC Church, 208 Bound Brook Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 08854 for a funeral mass on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning 9:30 am. Mausoleum entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences to Jane's family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019