Jane M. Wicke
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane M. Wicke

Somerset - Jane M. Wicke, 90, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Parker in Somerset, NJ.

Mrs. Wicke was born January 08, 1930 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late James and Grace (Morris) Collins. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset, NJ.

Mrs. Wicke was preceded in death by her first spouse, Edward J. Sypeck in 1969 and her second spouse, George M. Wicke in 2013. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Donald Collins and Jack Collins.

She is survived by her beloved son, Edward Douglas Sypeck and his wife Karen Symes of Malden, MA and her sister, Barbara Pfeifer.

Jane was an administrative assistant for Judge John J. Rafferty of the New Jersey Court of Appeals in New Brunswick, where she worked for many years. She was also employed by Somerset County Juvenile Probation Department, until her retirement. She also served as the president of the Franklin Township Senior Center. Jane loved to travel making numerous road trips across the US, but most of all she was very proud of her son and daughter in laws accomplishments. Her son, Edward "Doug" Sypeck is a retired Software Engineer and Development Director at Lotus Development and IBM, and his wife Karen Symes is an Assistant Dean of Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Biochemistry at Boston University School of Medicine.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:00 A.M.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at https://action.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015 or Contributions can be mailed to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved