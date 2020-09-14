1/
Jane McCullough
Jane McCullough

Somerville - Jane McCullough, 81, died peacefully on Thursday, September 10. 2020.

Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, Jane was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Carolyn McCullough. She was a graduate of Plainfield High School and attended Endicott Jr.

College and graduated from Berkeley Secretarial School. Jane lived in Plainfield, Scotch Plains and North Plainfield before moving to Somerville. She was a former member of the United Church of Christ Congregational in Plainfield. An avid NY Yankees and New England Patriots fan, she also enjoyed shopping, the shore, watching classic movies and soap operas, going to lunch or movies with friends and most importantly, being with her family. She loved New Jersey especially the shore, malls and Bruce Springsteen. She is predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Carolyn McCullough, both of whom she cared for in their final years; nephews Charles D. Wheeler and Ryan E. Wheeler. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Dr. Sue A. Wheeler of Las Vegas, NV, Jill Palladino and husband Albert of Big Pine Key, FL; nephews Christopher Palladino, Donald Wheeler, Christopher Wheeler and Kam Durden; niece Heather Durden and husband Keith.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains with a Memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are by Bridgewater Funeral home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
