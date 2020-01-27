Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernadettes R.C . Church
Parlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
Jane "Jeannie" Morrissey


1940 - 2020
Jane "Jeannie" Morrissey Obituary
Jane "Jeannie" Morrissey

Parlin - Jane "Jeannie" Morrissey, age 79 of Parlin, passed away peacefully Saturday January 25, 2020 at Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center. The youngest of six children of the late William and Jane Keaveney, she was born on October 14, 1940 on Manhattan's West Side. Before her retirement, Jeannie worked as the director of a group home and principal for the Wheeler School in Pittsburgh, PA.

Jeannie was once described by her employer as "a very intelligent individual who has a somewhat better than average empathy and moderately strong ego-drive…social and accommodating (a bit too much so)." Jeannie loved movies, bingo and poker games, was kind to her neighbors and generous to all. She had a great sense of humor, was an engaging storyteller, and had great candor on any topic. The love of her life was her daughter, Jenny.

Survivors include her daughter, Jenny Morrissey, and her brother, William "Bill" and his wife Mary "Mimi" Keaveney, her sister-in-law Terry Keaveney and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother John "Jack" Keaveney, Malachy "Joey" DePaul Keaveney, and sisters Julia "Judy" Curran and Patricia "Patsy" Donnelly. She will also be greatly missed by her cat, Maya.

Calling hours at the Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home will be held Wednesday, January 29th from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30th at 9:30am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a 10am mass at St. Bernadettes R.C . Church, Parlin, private cremation to follow.

Memorial donations in Jane's name may be made to the Christian Brothers of West Park, 260 Wilmot Rd. New Rochelle, NY, 10804. Check may be made to the Christian Brothers Foundation with West Park in memo field or online at www.erappeal.org.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
