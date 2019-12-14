|
|
Jane Santangelo Arrisi
Highland Park - Jane passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was born in New Brunswick and was a proud graduate of St. Peter's elementary and high school. Prior to marriage, she was office manager of J.J. Newberry in New Brunswick. After raising her children, she was the secretary and bookkeeper of St Paul's Parish in Highland Park for nearly 40 years. One of her passions was supporting Catholic Education. She did this through her involvement in the PTA advancing to PTA Diocesan Region of Trenton in the 1960's. She enjoyed travel & vacationing in her home on Long Beach Island every summer with her family. She also enjoyed reading, doing cross-word puzzles, baking & shopping. She was a die-hard Rutgers Football fan and watched every game. She is pre-deceased by her husband Angelo Arrisi, former Highland Park Chief of Police and her parents Carlo Antonio Santangelo and Anna Rosa Santangelo and her siblings Ann Negri, Margaret Cupano, Francis "Cheech" Santangelo and Anthony "Tony" Santangelo. She is survived by her youngest sister Rosemary Mahoney & her husband John Mahoney of White House Station; Her two sister-in-laws Margie Santangelo of Piscataway and Ethel Santangelo of Lakehurst; Her daughter Jayne Guarino & her husband David Guarino of South Plainfield; Her son Vincent Arrisi of East Millstone & her two grand-children Jonathon Guarino & Rebecka Guarino. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, one grand-dog & one great grand-dog.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday December 18 at 9 :30 am at Boylan Funeral Home 188 Easton Ave New Brunswick, NJ, with a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St Peter the Apostle RC Church, New Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, December 17th, from 4-8 pm at the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019