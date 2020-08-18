Jane Schneider
Sayreville - Jane Schneider age 81, of Sayreville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side. Born in Poland, Jane immigrated to the United States 72 years ago.
Jane is predeceased by her parents John and Valaria Dominik, her loving husband of over 55 years, Arnold Schneider, and her daughter Linda Zaleski. Surviving are her daughter Sayreville Councilwoman Donna Roberts, her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Denise Schneider, her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Tracy Schneider, her grandchildren Melanie and Mawulom Nenonene, Danielle and Luis Clemente, Jeffery Zaleski Jr, Rebeka, Leyla, and Meral Cakici, Matthew and Megan Schneider, and Rhiannon and Gabrielle Schneider, her great-grandchildren Makayla and Martina Nenonene, as well as many loving cousins and friends. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Prayer services will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 5 pm from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence completed funeral details, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
.