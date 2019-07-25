|
|
Jane Theresa Flanagan
Wildwood Crest - Jane Theresa Flanagan, 87, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Genesis Court House, Cape May. Before retiring, she was a manager for Verizon in New York.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Jan and Ceceilia Brys, first husband, Michael Senyk and sister, Wanda Flanagan. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Flanagan and his daughters, Patricia Hansen and Susan Leddy; along with her sister, Blanche Kulminski.
Services were held privately under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 25, 2019