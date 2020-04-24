Services
1932 - 2020
Jane Wortley age 87, of the Morgan section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at her home with her loving and devoted son at her side. Born November 27, 1932 to Leo and Violet Kedzierski Sr. in Erie, Pennsylvania she resided in South Amboy and Parlin before moving to Morgan 62 years ago. Mrs. Wortley was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School in South Amboy and attended Kean Collage where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education she was employed as a second grade teacher for Saint Mary's Grammar School in South Amboy for 9 years and then for the Marlboro Board of Education for 25 years before her retirement 22 years ago. She was a member of the New Jersey Education Association. Jane was a communicant of Saint Mary's R.C. Church in South Amboy where she was a member of the Senior Citizens Club.

She is predeceased by her husband John F. Wortley in 2005, also her parents Leo & Violet Kedzierski Sr. and her brother Leo Kedzierski Jr. Surviving are her son John M. Wortley of Old Bridge and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A private entombment will be held at Saint Mary's Mausoleum, in South Amboy.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
