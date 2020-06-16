Janet A. Wassel - Lapsley
Whiting - Janet A. Wassel - Lapsley, 73, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home.
Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Barry S. Lapsley of Whiting; sister in-law, Constance Palitto and her husband Joe; niece, Katie Weber and her husband Mike and great nieces, Norah and Josie Weber. Also surviving are extended family and friends throughout NJ and Kentucky as well as her favorite cousin, Raymond Madden of Ireland.
For those who wish to attend, the visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6-8pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Please be mindful of the current executive order that requires the proper face coverings (to be provided on your own) along with the social distancing and the 25% indoor maximum capacity.
To offer online condolences to the Wassel-Lapsley family please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.