|
|
Janet A. Wojewodzki
Woodbridge - Janet A. Wojewodzki 69, of Woodbridge, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge. She was born in Perth Amboy and lived in Carteret and then Iselin. She was a Registered Nurse who graduated June 1970 from Charles E. Gregory School of Nursing in Perth Amboy.
Janet is predeceased by her parents, John and Amelia Palinkas. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard L. Wojewodzki. Janet was a gentle and caring person who loved animals. She was devoted to her friends and family but especially to her husband, Richard. She was strong and faced her challenges with grace and courage. Janet was a devout catholic who never lost her faith despite her long battle with MS.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:15 AM at St. Cecelia Church in Islein, followed by Entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019