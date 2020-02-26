|
|
Janet Albertine Borman Kinney
Janet Albertine Borman Kinney, 92, formerly of Plainfield and Watchung NJ, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her residence in Sunrise of Northville in Plymouth MI.
Born April 13, 1927 in Plainfield NJ, Janet was the daughter of Adaline Kirch and Julius Borman. She grew up in Plainfield NJ, graduated from Plainfield High School in 1945. Janet married John Henry Kinney (Jack) in 1950. Janet and Jack settled in Plainfield NJ, where they raised their family. They moved to Watchung NJ in 1977 and she became a regular presence in the Watchung Garden Club. She was a Master Flower Show Judge and acted as a mentor to the Junior Garden Club.
She spent several years working as the Landscape Design School Instructor's Chairman for the National Garden Clubs and administered the scholarship program for Garden Club of New Jersey.
Janet is survived by her three children, Susan K. Fusco of Northville MI, John B. Kinney of Townsend DE, and Richard H. Kinney of Plympton MA, as well as seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren scattered across the country.
Janet will be interred in the cemetery of the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in a private ceremony for the family. They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Garden Club of New Jersey Scholarship Fund. (Please visit https://gardenclubofnewjersey.com/scholarships/ for more information). For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020