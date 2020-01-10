|
Janet Alyse Hoffman
Bath, PA - Janet Alyse Hoffman, age 63, of Bath, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA.
She was born on September 5, 1956 in Somerville, NJ. She had resided in Bath, PA for the past 33 years, moving from Tewksbury Twp., NJ.
She was the daughter of the late William and Genevieve Philhower DeMott.
She was the wife of Daniel Arthur Hoffman. The couple was married on October 24, 1987.
Janet received her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science from Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg, NJ. She worked as a secretary for many years at the US Equestrian Team in Gladstone, NJ and also with the Allentown Rescue Mission in Allentown, PA.
Memberships include Covenant United Methodist Church in Bath, PA where she was a member for over 30 years and she also sang in the Church choir. She was also a past member of the Anna Crump Circle in Cokesbury, NJ.
Janet enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting. She especially enjoyed making quilts and donating them to the Crisis Pregnancy Center. She loved lighthouses and also liked to travel. She enjoyed going to Lancaster especially. Years ago, she enjoyed going to Equestrian events with her parents. She was also a very talented keyboard player.
Survivors in addition to her loving husband include one brother; Paul DeMott and his wife Barb of Levittown, PA. Brother-in-law; Kevin Hoffman and his wife Annette of Tewksbury Twp., NJ. Nieces and nephews; Marcus DeMott and his wife Ali of Levittown, PA, Renee Stokes and her husband Christian of Brookeville, MD, Kevin Hoffman II of Tewksbury Twp., NJ and Danielle Hoffman of Tewksbury Twp., NJ. Great-nieces and great-nephews; Wyatt, Zephyr and Vivian Genevieve.
Calling hours will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am. All at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Cokesbury, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020