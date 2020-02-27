|
Janet Chibbaro
North Brunswick - Janet (Pasternak) Chibbaro died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 98.
Born in Laurel, New York to the late Andrew and Pauline (Checkowski) Pasternak, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick over 75 years ago. She was a hairdresser at several New Brunswick area shops before she opened her own beauty salon in New Brunswick for 10 years before retiring in 1960.
Mrs. Chibbaro was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
Her husband Isadore A. Chibbaro died in 2005. Surviving are her son Rudolph Chibbaro of Belmont, North Carolina; her daughter Maryann Chibbaro of Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; Janet's best friend Mary Mwape; and many other beloved family members.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Thursday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Cremation will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020