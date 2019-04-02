|
|
Janet Elizabeth Vierbuchen
Bridgewater - Janet Elizabeth Vierbuchen 84, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was a kind, caring, loving person. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Janet was a Communicant and Usher at St. Ann's Church in Raritan and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She loved the beach and spent her summers at Brant Beach on LBI. Janet attended many High School basketball games and loved to square dance with her loving husband Bill
Janet is survived by her beloved husband Bill of 63 years and her ten children, sons Thomas, Steven (Kimberly), Bill, Joseph (Kate), daughters Mary (Gerhard) Grommer, Janet (Michael) Briel, Ginger (Joseph) Fontan, Kathleen (Kevin) DiPatri, Barbara (Rich) Figel, Ruth Ricciardi, twenty-five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents Daisy and Harry Fursman and brother Deacon James David Fursman.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 908-725-1887.
Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Ann's Church, Raritan, NJ followed by burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers, donate to Camp Nejeda, P.O. Box 156, Stillwater, NJ 07875 or Vista Life Innovations, 1356 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook, CT 06498.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Apr. 2, 2019